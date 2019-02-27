The Original BTC lighting Hector Medium Dome Wall Sconce is a practical lighting solution that embodies authentic British design. The shade and base are composed of Fine Bone China which is slip-cast and hand-molded in the north of England, then subsequently fired in a way that creates a natural creamy finish and translucent quality. Complemented with an adjustable aluminum structure, the sophisticated fixture emits a gentle illumination that can be directed with ease. Offered with or without an on/off switch, Hector is an agreeable light source with intuitive functionality.

Photo Courtesy of Original BTC

