Strap is a playful mirror from Hay. Strap mirror is round and has a frame in powder coated steel and a silicone strap to hang it on the wall. Strap mirror can decorate any space, from the hallway to the bedroom, living room and bathroom. Thanks to its modern and minimalist design, Strap mirror can be adapted to any style and decor. Strap mirror comes in two different dimensions: diameter 50 cm and diameter 70 cm.