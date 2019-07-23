Working from his studio located about an hour south of Amsterdam, Dutch designer Lex Pott takes an experimental approach to his design projects. Stone, wood and metal are his materials of choice, the last being the inspiration for his Perforated Tray (2017), designed for the Danish design company HAY. Constructed of thin aluminum with hundreds of tiny perforations, it features an eye-catching textural look and slightly raised sides for keeping items in place. Made in China.

