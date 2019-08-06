The minimalist Mags Sofa is as perfect on the inside as it is on the outside. That means that it's engineered for durability and comfort with perfect composition and high quality padding. The deep seat and high armrests make this three-seater versatile and flexible for all your friends and family and their various sitting needs. It has a strong presence with its firm expression and fixed upholstery, but it also works beautifully with colorful throws and cushions for a softer, warmer look. Danish design studio HAY is a manufacturer in MoMA's collection.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach