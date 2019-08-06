Copenhagen-based industrial designer Thomas Bentzen believes that everything he creates should engage and create curiosity, be functional and meet human needs while in use. In other words, this is a designer who thinks beyond the obvious. A perfect example of his approach is the lightweight, portable Don’t Leave Me Side Table (2007) for Danish design collective HAY. Also known as the DLM Table, it features a handle for easy carrying from room to room and a tripod base for excellent stability. Made in China.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach