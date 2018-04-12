Eating too fast leads to poor digestion and poor weight control. The HAPIfork, powered by Slow Control, is an electronic fork that helps you monitor and track your eating habits. It also alerts you with the help of indicator lights and gentle vibrations when you are eating too fast. Every time you bring food from your plate to your mouth with your fork, this action is called: a "fork serving".



The HAPIfork also measures how long it took to eat your meal, the amount of "fork servings" taken per minute, and intervals between "fork servings".

This information is then uploaded via USB or Bluetooth to your Online Dashboard on HAPI.com to track your progress. The HAPIfork also comes with the HAPIfork and HAPI.com apps plus a coaching program to help improve your eating behavior.

