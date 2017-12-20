Hansgrohe Metris S Single-Hole Faucet
$350
$227.50
Features:
- EcoRight: With the addition of a special flow limitation system these faucets by Hansgrohe reduce water consumption by up to 60%. While conventional bathroom mixing faucets will use up to 3.5 gallons-per-minute EcoRight faucets reduce that need to around 1.5 gpm. The EcoRight aerator is integrated into the spout of the faucet enriching the water with air; the result is a full, bubbling jet of water, making conservation simple with virtually no sacrifice.
- Quick Clean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents; faucets and showers have to be able to withstand a lot. QuickClean technology gives you the power to make residues disappear in an instant. With the silicon nozzles Hansgrohe has fitted to its faucet aerators and shower jets, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off with ease. This innovation adds infinite value, as products that are well maintained and limescale free remain functional and last longer.
- ComfortZone: These tall, expansive faucets provide an extra-comfortable hand washing experience. Ceramic cartridges offer smooth, noise-free operation, while a linear flow diagram provides pleasant temperature changes. With more comfortable dimensions you do not have to worry about colliding with anything or slipping through the bathroom with wet or soapy hands.