Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chair

Designed specifically for Carl Hansen & Søn in 1949, Hans J. Wegner's Wishbone Chair (CH24) was the last part of his series that combined a chair's arms and top rails into one piece. The series was inspired by portraits of Danish merchants sitting in Chinese Ming Dynasty chairs. At the time, Wegner was making a huge leap of faith—and it paid off since Carl Hansen & Søn had been looking for a more lightweight chair than what was common at the time. The steam-bent solid wood top connects to the Y-shaped back in a way that provides both comfort and support. To this day, it’s crafted in Denmark with an acute attention to detail. The seat is hand-woven from paper cord, which is a durable material that replaced jute during WWII. You can choose to have the sculptural frame made of beech, oak, or walnut in a range of lacquer finishes.