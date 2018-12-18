A mirror with a clever secret.

We love full length mirrors for making a space appear larger than it is, a solution we’ve used often for small living quarters. This long, sleek leaning mirror fits the bill and then some: it’s got a triangular, open frame with room for hanging a few shirts, scarves, or belts. The smart storage-meets-decor is also great for corners: the triangle snuggles right in. There’s no hanging required, though there is an attachment for the wall for extra support. Otherwise it can go free-standing, making it easy to move for all those feng shui attacks.

Made in: China

Made of: Powder-coated aluminum, glass mirror

Size: 68.89" L x 16.53" W x 7.87" D

Sourced from: Menu

Photography by Rocky Luten.

