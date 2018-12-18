Little poufs of luxury.

Never before have we encountered a set of pillows so committed to the art of purely luxurious lounging. Each one is handmade to order in Brooklyn by Doucement, and comes in one of five distinct styles crafted from textiles like raw silk, baby alpaca, mohair, and merino wool. The pillows’ unique patterns are bound to make them the stars of any bed, sofa, or couch they grace.

Made in: USA

Made of: Seta Pillow is made of 100% raw silk with kapok fiber filling and metal zipper; Birkir Pillow is made of 82% pima cotton, 15% mohair, 2% wool, and 1% nylon with kapok fiber filling and metal zipper; Bloma Pillow is made of 78% mohair, 13% wool, and 9% mylar with kapok fiber filling and metal zipper; Snow Pillow is made of 78% mohair, 13% wool, and 9% mylar with feather filling and metal zipper; Phoebe Sphere Pillow is made of 67% baby alpaca, 22% merino wool, and 11% bamboo with feather fillingSize: Seta Pillow is 14" L x 14" W x 3" H; Birkir Pillow is 14" L x 14" W x 3" H; Bloma Pillow is 14" L x 14" W x 3" H; Snow Pillow is 8" L x 8" W x 2" H; Phoebe Sphere Pillow is 11" in diameter

Sourced from: Doucement

Photography by Bobbi Lin.