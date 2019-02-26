A quick glance at this dinnerware from the corner of your eye might not arouse any suspicion: white porcelain, glossy, the standard fare. But if you get a little closer, you’ll see that the edges are imperfect—recalling the pages of a book that were waterlogged at one point—and the surface texture is like linen, with tiny cross-hatched lines weaving across areas of gloss. To round out the look, the bottom of the plates are unfinished so they won't slide around on a table. We love these plates and use these interspersed with other white dinnerware for a casual look whenever we're hosting in the office.

Choose from a 3-piece set that includes a dinner plate, a shallow bowl, and a salad plate, or buy each of those pieces in a set of 4. If you love to entertain, a matching platter is available to complete the tablescape.



Photography by James Ransom/Food52