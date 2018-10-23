Swing-a-ding-ding.

There’s something utterly magical about a simple wooden swing hanging from your favorite backyard tree. This version, responsibly sourced from cypress and painted with milk paint, evokes the carefree, endless summer days of our childhoods. Hang it from a stately tree branch or wooden beam using the included rope (it’s made from Pro-Manila, a synthetic fiber that will last and last over time.) Choose from a round, 10.5" swing or a 24" rectangular one for your kids or your kid-at-heart.



Made in: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Made of: Responsibly-sourced cypress. Painted with milk paint (organic, milk-based paint that contains no lead, no mercury, and no VOCs), and finished with tung oil. Rope is Pro-Manila 5/8" synthetic fiber.

Size: Round Single Swing: 10.5" in diameter x 2" thick, rope is 20′ with 5600 lb. breaking strength; 24" Swing: 24" L x 7.5" W x 2" thick, rope is 25′ on each side with 5600 lb. breaking strength

Sourced from: Peg and Awl

Photography by Ren Fuller