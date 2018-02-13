Farmhouse Pottery Handcrafted Wood Cheese Board
$85
Let this handcrafted ash wood cheese board play host the next time you invite Brie, manchego, and Comté to dinner. The round board can comfortably fit several kinds of cheese and charcuterie, with room to spare for a dollop of chutney or grainy mustard. When it’s not playing dinner party star, hang it up on a nail for a handsome display.
Made in: Woodstock, Vermont
Made of: New England ash wood
Size: 11.5" in diameter
Sourced from: Farmhouse Pottery
Photography by Rocky Luten