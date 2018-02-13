Gather ye cheeses ’round.



Let this handcrafted ash wood cheese board play host the next time you invite Brie, manchego, and Comté to dinner. The round board can comfortably fit several kinds of cheese and charcuterie, with room to spare for a dollop of chutney or grainy mustard. When it’s not playing dinner party star, hang it up on a nail for a handsome display.

Made in: Woodstock, Vermont

Made of: New England ash wood

Size: 11.5" in diameter

Sourced from: Farmhouse Pottery

Photography by Rocky Luten