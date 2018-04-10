Farmhouse Pottery Handcrafted Wood Bread Board
For your best-loved loaves.
Technically it’s a bread board, but this hand-carved beauty is such a stunner we pull it out for cheese and crackers, crostini, bruschetta, and even for everyday chopping and slicing. It’s made from New England ash wood, treated with food safe teak oil, and comes with a hole in the handle for decorative (a.k.a. showing-off) purposes.
Made in: Woodstock, Vermont
Made of: American crafted ash wood and food safe tinted teak oil
Size: Board is 15.5" L (including handle) x 9" W x 1" H
Maker: Farmhouse Pottery
Photography by Mark Weinberg