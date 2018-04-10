For your best-loved loaves.

Technically it’s a bread board, but this hand-carved beauty is such a stunner we pull it out for cheese and crackers, crostini, bruschetta, and even for everyday chopping and slicing. It’s made from New England ash wood, treated with food safe teak oil, and comes with a hole in the handle for decorative (a.k.a. showing-off) purposes.

Made in: Woodstock, Vermont

Made of: American crafted ash wood and food safe tinted teak oil

Size: Board is 15.5" L (including handle) x 9" W x 1" H

Maker: Farmhouse Pottery

