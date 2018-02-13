Statement salads inquire within.

These statement wooden bowls in a variety of versatile sizes are each hand carved from New England ash wood and finished with a food safe teak oil. We love the smaller bowls for party-sized dips and spreads, while the larger ones make pretty work out of farmer’s market salads, a dozen eggs, or a big pile of gorgeous, seasonal fruit. If you want to go whole hog on the rustic thing, they match perfectly with our Handcrafted Wood Serving Set.



Made in: Woodstock, Vermont

Made of: American crafted ash wood and food safe tinted teak oil.Size: 9" is 9" in diameter x 2.5" H, 12" is 12" in diameter x 4" H, 15" is 15" in diameter x 5" H, 17" is 17" in diameter x 6" H

Sourced from: Farmhouse Pottery

Photography by Rocky Luten.