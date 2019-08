A collection of three of our hand poured 8oz candles.



Tobacco Black Pepper - The mellow woodsy scent of fresh cut tobacco leaves layered with spicy black pepper all on top of a clean base of vetiver.

Rosemary & Mint - Invigorating and refreshing mint with resinous, herbal rosemary.

Fig & Sage - A combination of the sweet spiciness of fresh fig with the herbal earthiness of sage.