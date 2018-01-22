



Hand-forged iron tools for wood-burning fireplaces, made in Italy from recycled railroad tracks. Minimal, modern design, with triple-plated, black powder-coated finish. Set of poker, tongs and shovel can be purchased with or without the matching stand.

Poker: 26½ inches long x 0.3 inches wide (67 cm x 0.8 cm)

Tongs:26.3 inches long x 5.3 inches wide (67 cm x 13.4 cm)

Shovel:27.7 inches long x 4.6 inches wide (70.3 cm x 11.6 cm)