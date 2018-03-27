Hampson Wood are inspired by the grace and beauty of timber and produce pieces that retain a simple and timeless elegance. Their approach to small-batch production is patient and considered; and they are equally careful with our sourcing of material – quite simply, no timber is worked unless its provenance is known.

Blended in their workshop from the finest natural ingredients, this delightful-smelling Wood Balm will help nourish and protect your chopping boards many times over. With naturally occurring antibacterial properties (juniper and orange), it is a traditional, hygienic and very satisfying way to take care of any wooden surface in the home.

Each tin contains enough balm to re-condition an average sized board dozens of times over.

Photo courtesy of Another Country