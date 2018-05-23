Convert your favorite fresh fruits into delicious preserves with this beautiful Hammered Preserve Pan. Made of solid copper, this generously sized preserve pan conducts heat efficiently, so your jams, jellies and chutneys will cook to your desired consistency. You'll never have to worry about a metallic taste leaching into your finished recipe, either. Your preserves are sure to be a hit at your next party, and the pan will be a hit in any kitchen. 10 Qt.