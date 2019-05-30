Offering simple elegance that serves to brighten up any room, the Gubi Circular Wall Mirror adds the illusion of space. A crystal clear circular mirror face is minimally adorned by a thin border, while the substantial size dominates any wall on which it is hung and serves to unify existing decor.

In 2001, Jacob and Sebastian Gubi took over their parent’s furniture business, transforming Gubi in to an internationally recognized design house for lighting, furniture and accessories. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, Gubi is a purveyor of timeless and emerging designs, many of which are iconic and can be found in permanent collections around the world.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens