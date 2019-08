The Pedrera Coffee Table is designed in 1955 by Barba Corsini for the loft space at the famous landmark, La Pedrera in Barcelona. The coffee table is with its slender base and glass table top, a light table that fits into any contemporary home.



The inspiration for the base of the table came from the vaulted ceilings of La Pedrera, which goes again in the Pedrera lamps, thus being characteristics for the collection.