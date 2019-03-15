The authentic Cobra Collection, consisting of a table lamp, a floor lamp and a wall lamp, is one of the most iconic collections by Greta M. Grossman. The Cobra Collection was originally designed in 1950 and takes its name from the shape of the oval shade, which is reminiscent of a cobra's neck. In 1950, the Cobra lamp won the Good Design Award and was subsequently exhibited at the Good Design Show at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

Photo Courtesy of Gubi