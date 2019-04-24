The Bestlite Collection has been in continuous production since 1930. Robert Dudley Best (1892 - 1984) was fascinated by the Bauhaus movement's lean design and revolutionary demands for a new era free from superfluous decoration. It was in this spirit that he designed the Bestlite Collection. Its unique aesthetic and functionality have made it a contemporary design icon.



The Bestlite BL6 Wall Sconce is available in chrome with off white, black and matte white. The color of the textile cord matches the color of the shade. The swing arm can be moved horizontally to easily position the light. The Bestlite BL6 is hardwired with a on/off switch on the backplate.

Newly available with brass details or all-brass metal finish, this lamps is an elegant addition to any modern space. Shown in chrome with charcoal black shade.

Photo courtesy of Ylighting