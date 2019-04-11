The design of the Beetle sofa reinterprets the characteristic elements of the beetles’ sections: shape, shells, sutures, rigid outside and soft inside, while maintaining comfort and functionality.

The seat and back are in laminated molded veneer. This fully upholstered chair is available in a wide range of fabrics or leathers. The steel base comes in a non-stackable base with conical legs available in black painted steel, chrome and brass plated steel.

The Beetle sofa is a friendly combination of classic and contemporary lines in unification with great quality and craftsmanship - the fundamental characteristics of the Gubi collection. The sofa is suited for informal meetings, allowing mobility around the table creating a flexible and spontaneous workspace. The tables work as a functional and playful product in the collection as they can create different expressions and functions, depending on the size and number of tables combined. Matching footstool also available.

Photo Courtesy of Horne