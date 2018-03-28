Gubi Beetle Dining Chair
$1,139
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Gubi’s Beetle is a collection of elegant and comfortable chairs, designed by Danish-Italian design duo GamFratesi. Stine Gam and Enrico Fratesi drew their inspiration for the playful chair design from the anatomy of beetles, which is apparent in the delicate, insect-like legs and hard, curved shell. Launched in 2012, the Beetle chair is suitable for a variety of uses and spaces and comes now in several colors and materials.
Photo courtesy of Danish Design Store