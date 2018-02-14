Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
GROW Duo
$
249
$
199
Add to
Like
Share
Shop
Add to Favorites
What's in the box:
GROW Duo Smart Planter
Hose connector + water tube
Bag of organic potting soil
2 AA batteries
2 watering heads
2 starter GROW Kits: Salad Mix and Herb Mix
See More Product Details »