Gubi Grasshopper Floor Lamp

Designed by Greta Grossman, the iconic Gräshoppa series was first produced in 1947. Influenced by European Modernism, the lamp balances minimalism, high function, and distinctive personality. The Gräshoppa Floor Lamp is characterized by its angled stand and tripod legs, which appear almost like a grasshopper poised on its legs, ready to jump. The effect is a playful quality that juxtaposes the Gräshoppa’s metallic, minimal structure. The powder-coated steel shade is elongated, and can be adjusted to change the direction of light as needed. The Gräshoppa Floor Lamp is a direct lighting source that can be used in a variety of interiors, including a home office or a cozy den.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting