Mimicking warm summer rain, this shower head from Grohe provides a full and even coverage.

Features:

DreamSpray: The exceptional quality, precision and sheer number of internal parts set these Grohe showers apart from the competition. This unique design distributes the same amount of water to each and every nozzle, resulting in an even spray. So whatever spray pattern suits your mood, it is guaranteed that it will be an all-around exhilarating experience.

SpeedClean: Never letting hard-water or grime stop you from enjoying your showerhead to the fullest. Showerheads with Grohe's SpeedClean technology have spray nozzles made of high quality silicon material. A simple wipe of a finger ensures a like-new water flow. Yet another way Grohe ensures you make the most of your water experience.

Photo courtesy of Grohe