This beautifully-made grasping toy by Grimm's is a tactile delight! The large colorful wooden balls are joined together by an elasticized heavy-duty string. It engages and entertains the littlest of babies, and you may find they even attract toddlers and older kids!



The bright colors and changing shapes of the beads will provide endless fascination and stimulate a baby's tactile sense. Grasping and clutching toys are ideal for developing a baby's eye-hand coordination and hand strength.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon