Pop these handy grids on the grill for an instant cooking surface perfect for cooking smaller cuts of meat and delicate fish. The perforated bottom lets all that smoky goodness reach your ingredients while cooking, while keeping vegetables like scallions or asparagus from falling through the grill grates (tragedy!).

Made in: China

Made of: Stainless steel or porcelain

Size: Small grid: 13" L x 7.5" W x 0.91" H; Large grid: 16.46" L x 10.04" W x 1" H

Sourced from: Companion Group

Photography by Rocky Luten.