This stand takes the cake.

Handmade in Ohio at a family-owned factory that’s been making glass for forty years, this glass cake stand is inspired by vintage glass molds. We’ve been big fans of its jadeite counterpart for years, and now they come in very "Food52" cool gray, with a subtle pale marbling throughout.

The stand comes in three sizes: 6", 10", and 12". Perch cakes and pies on the 10" or 12" (because truly, all desserts deserve to be put on a pedestal). The 6" is their miniature, perfect for a little mound of macarons or madeleines. We also repurpose it as bedroom decor, with a couple pillar candles clustered atop.



Made in: Cambridge, Ohio

Made of: Flint glass

Size: 6" stand is 6" in diameter x 5.5" H10" stand is 10" diameter x 8" H12" is 12" in diameter x 9" H

Maker: Mosser Glass

Photography by Bobbi Lin