Menu Grey Marble Wall Clock
$270
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
It's about time.
This elegant marble clock is, uh, timeless in both simplicity and style (we couldn’t help ourselves). The fact that it’s made entirely of marble is not only stunning, but also a reminder that we maaaybe don’t need to be tethered to our phones 24/7—especially when we’re just checking the time.
Made in: China
Made of: Marble, aluminum
Size: 11.81" in diameter x 1.5" thick
Sourced from: Menu
Photography by Rocky Luten