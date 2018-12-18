It's about time.

This elegant marble clock is, uh, timeless in both simplicity and style (we couldn’t help ourselves). The fact that it’s made entirely of marble is not only stunning, but also a reminder that we maaaybe don’t need to be tethered to our phones 24/7—especially when we’re just checking the time.

Made in: China

Made of: Marble, aluminum

Size: 11.81" in diameter x 1.5" thick

Sourced from: Menu

Photography by Rocky Luten

