GreenFrame is a floor screen for potted plants with integrated lighting.



Whether you use it as a divider. as a green oasis in middle of the room, or as a substitute for a window, GreenFrame will bring a bit of nature into your environment, and a lot of light to your plants.



Manufactured from 100 % recyclable solid ash wood by advanced CNC milling,the piece is sturdy and will last for years. The luminaire, power cables and adapter are hidden in the frame itself. Three plant saucers and the legs are screwed underneath the frame, and a long cord with a foot switch allows you to turn the light on and off.



Delivered ready-to-assemble.