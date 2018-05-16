Your morning coffee just got more interesting. Handcrafted from rich Tzalam wood, these geometric coffee scoops add a dash of luxury to your daily ritual.

These little guys can hold up to 2 teaspoons of coffee, making it easy to strike the perfect ratio of grounds to water. If you’re like us, you’ll keep those scoops coming for one bold cup of java.

Each scoop is hand-carved by a group of seven artisans in The Yucatán. From start-to-finish, it takes about half a day to complete, all crafted in a fair trade environment.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry