Designed by midcentury Danish master Arne Jacobsen, Grand Prix (1957) didn’t just win the most prestigious award at the Triennale di Milano – it was named for it. Originally introduced at the Danish Museum of Art and Design in 1957, it was displayed later that year in Milan, where it took both the Grand Prix award and name. Jacobsen applied his expert understanding of the human form and wood molding techniques to create this lightweight, durable chair, still ideal for a wide range of commercial and residential applications. Its molded plywood seat is shaped to comfortably support the body. This is the authentic Grand Prix by Republic of Fritz Hansen. Made in Denmark.

