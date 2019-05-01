Creekside Farms Gomphrena Wreath
$56
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
A field of wildflowers has found its way onto our doors with this Gomphrena Wreath from Creekside Farms in California. The dried twig base is wrapped with tiny bursts and whisps of the dried flowers to bring cheerful color to your indoors or outdoors.
Made in: Monterey County, California
Made of: Dried twig base with dried globe gomphrena and fresh fireworks gomphrena
Size: 12" in diameter x 5" thick
Sourced from: Creekside Farms
Photography by James Ransom, Courtesy of Food52