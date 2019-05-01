A field of wildflowers has found its way onto our doors with this Gomphrena Wreath from Creekside Farms in California. The dried twig base is wrapped with tiny bursts and whisps of the dried flowers to bring cheerful color to your indoors or outdoors.



Made in: Monterey County, California

Made of: Dried twig base with dried globe gomphrena and fresh fireworks gomphrena

Size: 12" in diameter x 5" thick

Sourced from: Creekside Farms

Photography by James Ransom, Courtesy of Food52