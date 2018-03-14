Designed by Henrik Pedersen for Gloster Furniture, Grid brings luxury and versatility to outdoor living. "Grid" describes both a function and a mind-set, offering a flexible network of complementary units that can be shifted and aligned to meet individual needs. Grid bridges the gap between stark minimalist design and large scale luxury. Sleek, power coated aluminum frames are paired with fully upholstered cushions – deep and plush for ultimate comfort, and weatherproof for function and durability. With matching side tables in teak or ceramic tops, endless custom configurations can be effortlessly achieved. When functionality and simplicity are key, Grid’s elementary format is the perfect solution for deeply comfortable seating in a stylish world.