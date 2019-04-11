Henrik Pedersen began his career as a fashion designer but expanded into graphic design and product development after founding 365°, his Denmark-based design studio. Pedersen's Grid Collection (2014) consists of several modular units that can be combined or rearranged to meet changing needs.



This is a collection designed to provide the equivalent of indoor comfort outdoors, meticulously crafted to withstand the elements and look great for years to come. It sports aluminum frames pretreated with chrome and electrostatically powder-coated for superior corrosion resistance, hand-finished solid teak tabletops and cushions fashioned from the same comfortable foam used for indoor sofas but constructed to keep out moisture. Made in Indonesia.