The Echasse Vase combines the classic elegance of a traditional glass vase with a playful, light expression. The word échasse is French for "stilts," and this round-bottomed vase is anchored to the table with four slender brass legs that resemble its namesake. The vase takes inspiration from test tubes in laboratories with a classic drop-like shape, constructed from colored glass that gives the vase a unique look. Designed by designer Theresa Arns in collaboration with MENU.

Photo courtesy of AHA