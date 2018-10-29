Save it.

Kitchen storage is something we think about a lot, from maximizing space to displaying our pantry items beautifully and functionally. Thank goodness we found this scullery jar, which quickly upgraded our kitchen countertop storage situation. Made of thick seeded glass (the little bubbles add a dimension of visual texture) and sitting atop a three-footed brass stand, this wide-mouthed jar is perfect for storing the things we reach for on a daily basis, from coffee beans to granola.

Made in: India

Made of: Glass, brass

Size: 8" L x 8" W x 7.75" H

Maker: Sir Madam

Photography by Bobbi Lin