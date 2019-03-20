Truly airtight.

You know airtight containers are key to preserving the freshness of everything from yesterday’s leftovers to your pantry stash of flours, herbs, and coffee. The problem is, most storage containers that label themselves "airtight" actually lock in a small amount of air with whatever you’re storing, preventing your goodies from staying at optimal freshness. Not so with these simple storage containers, made of super-durable borosilicate glass, that come with an inner lid that forces air out of the canister (and away from your food) for ultimate freshness. Snag a bunch and stack them in your cabinet for always-fresh cereal, seeds, nuts, and spices at your fingertips.



Made in: China

Made of: Borosilicate glass, BPA-free polypropelyne

Size: Small: 4.75" in diameter x 4" H, holds 1 pound; Medium: 4.75" in diameter x 7"H, holds 2 pounds; Large: 7" in diameter x 8" H, holds 5 pounds. Set of 3 includes (1) of each size.

Sourced from: Planetary Design

Photography by Rocky Luten.