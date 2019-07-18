Brynjar Siguroarson Glacier Project Candles
$89
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Brynjar Siguroarson's Glacier Project candles are a subtle commentary on the issue of global warming. The collection is made of a series of candles crafted to look like glaciers, that, when lit, melt and disappear just like the precious ice forms.
These beautiful ice blue/tuquoise candles look great as a little sculptural piece for your home, and when alight, remind us that preservation of the environment is in our hands.
Photo Courtesy of Generate Design