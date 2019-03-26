Now you can take Ginger on the road. The Marset Ginger Portable LED Lamp expands on the warm and woody collection, as a petite, rechargeable version of the original Ginger LED Table Lamp.

The shallow dome shade (and matching base) is made out of 4mm thick wood laminate, which glows beautifully with the light of the dimmable LEDs. And, with the battery fully charged, it can glow anywhere you need it to for up to 5 hours at full brightness.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens