Gigi has a social nature – this colorful, stackable, eminently practical chair works great in groups. Ideal for cafeterias, break rooms or auditoriums, the Gigi Stacking Side Chair (2000) can easily assimilate to a breakfast nook, kid’s room or rec room. Up-and-coming designer Marco Maran is known for pieces that are spirited and flexible, a description embodied by the bright and bold Gigi Collection. Manufactured by Knoll according to the original and exacting specifications of the designer. Backed by a five-year manufacturer’s warranty. Made in U.S.A.