Gidon Bing's Lab Bowl is both a mixing and serving bowl.



Its gently sloping sides are perfect for whisking, its spout for controlled pouring. It has a two tone finish with the bottom third of the bowl left unglazed which provides a subtle contrast. Hand-crafted from fine earthenwre, it also makes a great salad bowl.



Available in Satin White, Satin Cream and Satin Eggshell Blue.