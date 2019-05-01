By candlelight.

A pair of candlesticks may be classic, but when it comes to candlelight, we say the brighter the better. These Georgian-inspired candlesticks made of hand-carved plantation hardwood are statement pieces on their own, but we think they really shine (pun intended) when the different sizes are grouped together on a table, mantel, or credenza for a little extra light.

Made in: India

Made of: Sustainably-grown plantation hardwood

Size: All candlesticks are 2.5" in diameter at top.

5.25" candlestick is 3.25" in diameter at base x 5.25" H; 9" candlestick is 3.5" in diameter at base x 9" H; 10" candlestick is 3.25" in diameter at base x 10" H; 11" candlestick is 4.75" in diameter at base x 11" H; 12" candlestick is 4.5" in diameter at base x 12" H; 13" candlestick is 4" in diameter at base x 13" H

Sourced from: Sir Madam

Photography by Rocky Luten & Mark Weinberg.