The Georg Collection (2013) is the work of Chris Liljenberg Halstrøm, a Nordic designer who studied in Sweden and Denmark. Operating from her studio in Copenhagen, Halstrøm takes a minimalist approach to maximizing functionality. The Georg Stool serves as the perfect accompaniment to the Georg Console Table (available separately), which measures just a shade under 13 inches deep and can work as an entryway table, small desk, vanity, or dining nook. Includes a cushion. Made in Denmark.