From the world’s most glamorous science lab (ok, not really), these borosilicate glass vessels are true conversation starters. The drama of their test tube-inspired shapes are capped off with whimsical solid brass stoppers, reminiscent of playing card suits. Fill them with olive oils, vinegars, and sauces for something special and showy on your table.

Made in: China

Made of: Borosilicate glass with solid brass stopper.

Size: Short round is 2.6" W at base x 5.7" H;Tall is 2.9" W at base x 8.4" H; Cone is 2.9"W at base x 5.2" H

Sourced from: Anna Karlin

Photography by Rocky Luten, Courtesy of Food52