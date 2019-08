The Gemini candleholder was designed by architect Peter Karpf in 1965. It is characteristic for Peter Karpf to design an object out of a single piece, which is especially reflected in his world-famous molded plywood furniture. Gemini is also created out of a single piece of stainless steel, and reflects in this way Karpf’s fascination for simplicity.

Photo Courtesy of Kaufmann Mercantile