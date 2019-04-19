Like the Gelato 4-in-1 Convertible Crib the Gelato Changer Dresser's clean, simple lines are perfect for the modern nursery. Three drawers easily open and close on ball-bearing drawer glides with a convenient stop mechanism. Once past the diaper stage, remove the changing tray to transition to a simple dresser as the family grows. Add a touch of customization to the Gelato Changer Dresser by adding bright yellow or cool green feet and knobs.



Photo Courtesy of Houzz